BOI Scale 4 Result 2021 Released @bankofindia.co.in, Download Bank of India Scale 4 Interview Schedule Here

BOI Scale 4 Result 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has released the BOI Scale 4 Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates appeared in the written test against the advertisement against Project No. 2020-21/2 Notice dated 01.09.2020 can download the result through the official website of BOI.i.e.bankofindia.co.in.

BOI Scale 4 Exam 2021 was held on 6 December 2020 in various exam centre to recruit 214 vacancies. The BOI Scale 4 Result 2021 Download link is given below. All shortlisted candidates can appear for Interview. Interviews will be held online through Video Conferencing (VC) tentatively from 15 January to 18 January 2021.

The link for downloading BOI Scale 4 Interview Call Letters for Shortlisted Candidates will be provided by 12th January 2021. No RTI query/application regarding intimation of marks will be entertained till declaration of final result of selected candidates.

How to Download BOI Scale 4 Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.bankofindia.co.in. Click on ‘Careers’ Section. Click on Interview Schedule. Click on the notification reads ‘Result of Online Examination-Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale-IV- Project No. 2020-21/2 Notice dated 01.09.2020’. Then, the result will be displayed. Download BOI Scale 4 Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download BOI Scale 4 Interview 2021

BOI Scale 4 Result 2021 Download Link

Selection will be through online test and/or GD and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. The final selection will be made on the basis of this merit list upto the number of vacancies. Maximum marks for interview will be 100. Minimum qualifying marks in interview shall be 40% for General/EWS Category and 35% for SC/ST/OBC category candidate.