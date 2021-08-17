BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 OUT for RSETI Mainpuri, Kannauj and Farrukhabad, Application Form @bankofindia.co.in

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for the post of various support staff at RSETI Mainpuri, Kannauj and Farrukhabad on a contractual basis. The candidates will be selected on a contract basis for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2021

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Faculty - 2 Posts - Mainpuri

Office Assistant - 2 Posts - Mainpuri

Office Attendant - 1 Post - Mainpuri

Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - Mainpuri

Faculty - 2 Posts - Kannauj

Office Assistant - 1 Posts - Kannauj

Office Attendant - 2 Posts -Kannauj

Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - Kannauj

Faculty - 2 Posts - Farrukhabad

Office Assistant - 2 Posts - Farrukhabad

Office Attendant - 1 Post - Farrukhabad

Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - Farrukhabad

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Faculty - Minimum- Graduation, Diploma in vocational courses

Office Assistant - The candidate should be a Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.com with knowledge of computers. The candidate should be fluent in the spoken and written local language.

Office Attendant - minimum 10 th pass.

Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - The candidate must be 8th passed from a recognised Board.

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Faculty - 25 to 63 years

Office Assistant - 18 to 45 years

Office Attendant - 18 to 63 years

Watchman cum Gardener -18 to 63 years

How to apply for BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Agra Zonal Office, 1st Floor LIC Building, Sanjay Palace, Agra - 282002 latest by 31 August 2021.