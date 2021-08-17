BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 OUT for RSETI Mainpuri, Kannauj and Farrukhabad, Application Form @bankofindia.co.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 17, 2021 23:36 IST
BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021
BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for the post of various support staff at RSETI Mainpuri, Kannauj and Farrukhabad on a contractual basis. The candidates will be selected on a contract basis for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2021

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Faculty - 2 Posts - Mainpuri
  • Office Assistant - 2 Posts - Mainpuri
  • Office Attendant - 1 Post - Mainpuri
  • Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - Mainpuri
  • Faculty - 2 Posts - Kannauj
  • Office Assistant - 1 Posts - Kannauj
  • Office Attendant - 2 Posts -Kannauj
  • Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - Kannauj
  • Faculty - 2 Posts -  Farrukhabad
  • Office Assistant - 2 Posts -  Farrukhabad
  • Office Attendant - 1 Post - Farrukhabad
  • Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts -  Farrukhabad

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Faculty - Minimum- Graduation, Diploma in vocational courses
  • Office Assistant - The candidate should be a Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.com with knowledge of computers. The candidate should be fluent in the spoken and written local language.
  • Office Attendant - minimum 10th pass.
  • Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - The candidate must be 8th passed from a recognised Board.

BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Faculty - 25 to 63 years
  • Office Assistant - 18 to 45 years
  • Office Attendant - 18 to 63 years
  • Watchman cum Gardener -18 to 63 years

Download BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BOI Support Staff Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Agra Zonal Office, 1st Floor LIC Building, Sanjay Palace, Agra - 282002 latest by 31 August 2021.

