Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 for RSETI Khandwa, RSETI Khargone & RSETI Burhanpur

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification out at bankofindia.co.in.Check application process, educational qualification, experience and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 27, 2021 21:38 IST
BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021
BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of various support staff at RSETI Khandwa, RSETI Khargone & RSETI Burhanpur on a contractual basis. The candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 September 2021 till 4 PM.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 8 September 2021

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Faculty - 1 Post - Khandwa
  • Office Assistant - 2 Posts- Khandwa
  • Office Attendant - 1 Post- Khandwa
  • Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts- Khandwa
  • Office Assistant - 2 Posts- Khargone
  • Office Attendant - 1 Post- Khargone
  • Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts- Khargone
  • Faculty - 2 Posts - Burhanpur
  • Office Attendant - 1 Post - Burhanpur
  • Office Assistant - 2 Posts - Burhanpur
  • Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - Burhanpur

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Faculty - The candidate should have minimum qualifications for graduation. A diploma in vocational courses is preferable. The candidate should have a flair for teaching and should possess sound knowledge of computers.
  • Office Assistant: The candidate must have a Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with knowledge of computers. Candidates having knowledge in basic accounting will be taken as a preferred qualification. The candidate should be fluent in spoken and written local language.
  • Office Attendant - Minimum 10th passed; The candidate with the ability to read and write local language will be preferred.
  • Watchman - The candidate should be 8th passed. The candidate must be able to read and write the local language.

Download BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Khandwa Zonal Office, P.D. Makhanlal Chaturvedi Marg, Anand Nagar, Khandwa - 450001 latest by 8 September 2021.

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationBOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 for RSETI Khandwa, RSETI Khargone & RSETI Burhanpur
Notification DateAug 27, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 8, 2021
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Bank of India
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 5 =
Post

Comments