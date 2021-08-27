BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 for RSETI Khandwa, RSETI Khargone & RSETI Burhanpur

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification out at bankofindia.co.in.Check application process, educational qualification, experience and other details here.

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of various support staff at RSETI Khandwa, RSETI Khargone & RSETI Burhanpur on a contractual basis. The candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 September 2021 till 4 PM.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 8 September 2021

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Faculty - 1 Post - Khandwa

Office Assistant - 2 Posts- Khandwa

Office Attendant - 1 Post- Khandwa

Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts- Khandwa

Office Assistant - 2 Posts- Khargone

Office Attendant - 1 Post- Khargone

Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts- Khargone

Faculty - 2 Posts - Burhanpur

Office Attendant - 1 Post - Burhanpur

Office Assistant - 2 Posts - Burhanpur

Watchman cum Gardener - 2 Posts - Burhanpur

BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Faculty - The candidate should have minimum qualifications for graduation. A diploma in vocational courses is preferable. The candidate should have a flair for teaching and should possess sound knowledge of computers.

Office Assistant: The candidate must have a Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with knowledge of computers. Candidates having knowledge in basic accounting will be taken as a preferred qualification. The candidate should be fluent in spoken and written local language.

Office Attendant - Minimum 10 th passed; The candidate with the ability to read and write local language will be preferred.

passed; The candidate with the ability to read and write local language will be preferred. Watchman - The candidate should be 8th passed. The candidate must be able to read and write the local language.

Download BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BOI Supporting Staff Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Khandwa Zonal Office, P.D. Makhanlal Chaturvedi Marg, Anand Nagar, Khandwa - 450001 latest by 8 September 2021.