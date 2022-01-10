JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022 for MTS and Other Posts, 10th Pass Apply

Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Ministry of Defence (MOD) is hiring MTS, Storekeeper, Civilian Trade Instructor, Cook, Lascar, and Barber.

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 21:33 IST
Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Ministry of Defence (MOD) have published a notification for recruitment for the post of MTS, Storekeeper, Civilian Trade Instructor, Cook, Lascar, and Barber in the employment newspaper dated 08 January 2022.

10th and 12th passed candidates can apply within 21 days from publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.

Bombay Engineer Group Notification and Application Form

Important Dates

Last Date of Application -  within 21 days from publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar

Bombay Engineer Group Vacancy Details

  • Storekeeper Gd -III - 03
  • Civilian Trade Instructor {Trades :- Regimental Surveyor Technical, Electrician, Fitter, Engine Artificer, Welder, Artisan (Construction), Artisan (Metallurgy), Artisan (Wood Work), Painter & Decorator, PCR & DSV} - 22
  • Cook - 09
  • Lascar - 06
  • MTS - 24
  • Barber - 01

Salary:

  • Storekeeper, Civilian Trade Instructor, Cook - Rs. 19900/- + allowances
  • Lascar, MTS, Barber - Rs. 18000/- + allowances

Eligibility Criteria for Bombay Engineer Group MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Storekeeper Gd-III - Higher Secondary (12th Class) pass or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University.
  • Civilian Trade Instructor - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute OR National Certificate of Trade & Vocational Training in the concerned trade. Should have adequate skill and knowledge of imparting training to recruits.
  • Cook - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.
  • Lascar - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.
  • MTS - 10th passed
  • Barber - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Criteria for Bombay Engineer Group MTS and Other Posts

A written test will be held which will have questions of the level of Class 10th/12th/ITI as per the essential educational qualification of the respective post. Candidates appearing for the written test would also be subjected to skill/practical tests wherever applicable. Medium of written test will Hindi/English only.

How to Apply for Bombay Engineer Group MTS and Other Posts Recruitment 2022 ?

Application completed in all respects as per the Proforma attached and accompanied by requisite self-attested documents should be sent in a sealed envelope super-scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…………………………………...……….…. Category: (UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS) (ESM/PWD)” to The Commandant, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Kirkee, Pune – 411003.

