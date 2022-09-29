BPCL Hiring For Various Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility, Age Limit And How To Apply

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has invited online application for the 57 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check BPCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Kochi Refinery has notified for 57 Apprentice posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 15 October 2022 (Through NATS Portal) and 20 October 2022 (Through BPCL portal.).

In a bid to apply for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Engineering Diploma (Full Time Course) in the respective discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Important Dates for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for enrolling in NATS Portal: 15 October 2022

Last Date for applying to BPCL: 20 October 2022

Vacancy Details BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Chemical Engineering-40

Electrical Engineering/Electrical and Electronics Engineering-05

Mechanical Engineering-06

Electrical Engineering/Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/Instrumentation Technology/Instrumentation and Control Engineering/Electronics and Instrumentation Engineeing-06

Age Limit for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Applying candidates should have 18-27 Yrs of age as on 01.10.2022

Relaxation to reserved category candidates as per guidelines in this regards.

Selection Process for BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview round based on their marks in the qualifying Engineering Diploma Examination.

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 October 2022 (Through NATS Portal) and 20 October 2022 (Through BPCL portal.). Check the notification link for details in this regards.