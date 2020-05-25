BPSC 31st Judicial Services Exam 2020: Last Date of Application Extended; Apply Now till 15 June

31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date of online application for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam till 15 June 2020. The registration process will now go on till 3 June 2020 and the examination fees can be paid till 6 June 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was extended till 22 May 2020. The date has now been extended further. This is the third time that the BPSC has extended the dates of registration and application process. In this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can register and apply without any difficulty.

31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam Updates

BPSC aims to fill a total of 221 vacancies through the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam for the recruitment of Civil Judge. Eligible candidates can apply now bi visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates need to have LLB degree from the Bar Council of India-recognised institute and should be between 22 years to 35 years to apply for the exam.

Let's have a look at the complete process to apply online for the 31st Bihar Judiciary:

Application Process for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on BPSC Judicial Services

Step 3: Fill Registration Form

Step 4: Pay the exam Fees

Step 5: Fill the online application Form

Step 6: Submit & Save the page

31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam Date 2020

As of now, the BPSC has not revealed the exam date for BPSC Judicial Services Prelims exam. It is highly expected that the BPSC will conduct the exam in the month of July 2020.

When will Bihar Judicial Services Admit Card 2020 release?

The admit card will release a week or two weeks before the exam.