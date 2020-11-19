BPSC 64th Interview Admit Card 2020 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download 64 CCE Call Letter Here

BPSC 64th Interview Admit Card 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released admit card of interview round of BPSC Civil Service 64th Exam 2020. Candidates who are going to appear for BPSC 64th CCE Interview, scheduled from 01 December to 05 December, can download BPSC 64th CCE Interview from the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 64th Interview Admit Card Link is available below for 399 Candidates appearing in the Interview from 1st to 5th December 2020 under 64th Combined Competitive Examination. The candidates can download Bihar 64th Interview Admit Card, directly, through the link:

BPSC 64th Interview Admit Card Download Link

BPSC 64th Interview is scheduled to be held from 01 to 23 December 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM and from 2 PM. BPSC 64th Civil Service Interview Admit Card for rest of the candidates shall be released soon on its official website. Candidates should carry their admit card along with original necessary documents. The candidates can check the details of the documents and other important instructions through the link below:

How to Download BPSC 64th Interview Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of BPSC - Click on the link- 'Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview on 1st-5th December, 2020 under 64th Combined Competitive Examination' A new window will open where you need to provide your 6-Digit Roll Number in the box appearing below and press Enter key or click on Submit button to start search Download BPSC 64th Interview Call Letter

A total of 1465 vacancies shall be filled for various posts such as Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer etc. through BPSC 64th CCE.