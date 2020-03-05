BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2019-20 Expected Today @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSC 65 Pre Result Updates Here

BPSC 65 PT Result 2019-20: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the result of BPSC Prelims Exam 2019, today i.e. 05 March 2020. As per the BPSC Calendar, 65th Result will be releasing in the first of week March 2020. Candidates who had appeared in BPSC 65th Prelims Exam can check BPSC 65th Pre Result, once released, from BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 65th Prelims Exam was conducted on 15 October 2019 and the answer key for the same was released 28 October 2019.

BPSC had conducted the 65th Civil Service Exam at 718 exam centers spread over 35 districts of the Bihar State. More than 3 lakhs candidates appeared in BPSC CCE 2019. There were 150 questions on General Studies. The time allotted to complete the test was 2 hours. There were easy to medium level questions in the exam. The overall difficulty level of the exam was medium. BPSC 65 expected cut-off the unreserved category is between 97 and 102.

Candidates who will qualify in BPSC Pre Exam will be called for BPS 65th Mains Exam 2019-20. BPSC CCE Mains Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of April 2020. BPSC will release the exact 65 main exam dates after the declaration of BPSC Prelims exam result. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview round which is scheduled in the month of May 2020. BPSC 65th CCE Final Result will be announced in July 2020.

BPSC 65th Recruitment is being done to fill 434 posts of Police Vice-Chancellor, Inspector, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Labor Enforcement Officer etc. As per the BPSC Calender, BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Examination Notification will be released in the last week of June 2020.

Candidates should keep a track on this page for BPSC 65th Pre Result 2019 Updates.