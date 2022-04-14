BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022 (Out) @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 1828 Qualified, Download Link Here

BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022 has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022 link, steps, Cut Off Marks, Merit List, and other details here.

BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the mains result for the recruitment of 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC 66th CCE Mains 2022 can download the result through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the result, a total of 1828 candidates have successfully qualified for BPSC 66th CCE Mains 2022. The list of selected candidates has been uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ' Results: 66th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination'. A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BPSC 66th CCE Mains Result 2022

BPSC 66th CCE Interview Date & Time

BPSC 66th CCE Mains 2022 was held on 29, 30, and 31 July 2021 at various exam centres across the State. The result for the same can be downloaded by clicking on the above link. All successfully qualified candidates are eligible to appear in the Interview Round which is expected to be held in the second or third week of May 2022. The details for the interview will be communicated in due course of time on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC 66th Prelims Exam was conducted on 27 December 2020. At the same time, the re-examination of a total of 850 candidates of examination centre number - 660 of Aurangabad district was taken on 14 February 2021. Its result was announced on March 24, 2021. A total of 689 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment.

Read More...

Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update



