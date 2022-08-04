BPSC 66th Final Result 2022 (Out) @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC 66th Final Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam on its official website. Sudhir Kumar has been declared topper among the candidates qualified for 66th Combined Competitive Exam.A total of 685 candidates have been selected for the final merit list for the 66th Combined Competitive.

Candidates selected finally will get the jobs as per the notification for 66th Combined Competitive Exam including Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Sub Election Officer,Employment Officer/ District Employment Officer,Sugarcane Officer, Probation Officer and others.

Candidates who appeared in the BPSC 66th CCE Interview 2022 can check their result through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC 66th Final Result 2022





A total of 1768 candidates were appeared in the interiew round conducted by BPSC from 18 May to 22 June 2022 and from 05 July 18 July 2022.



