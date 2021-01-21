BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Re Exam Date Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in for 850 Candidates, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Re-Exam Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the re-exam dates for BPSC 66th Prelims 2021. All such candidates who applied for BPSC 66th 2021 Exam will be able to download BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Re-Exam Admit Card Soon through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the latest released by BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in, BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Re-Exam for Aurangabad District is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2021 between 12 PM to 2 PM at Aurangabad District Exam Centre No. - 660, BL Indo Anglian Public School, Rampur, Tola, Dhanhara, Aurangabad. This exam will be held for 850 candidates.

BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Re-Exam Admit Cards for the same will be uploaded at the official website in due course. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates. The admit card download link will be available in this article, once released on the official website.

Moreover, the commission has also released the BPSC 66th Prelims 2021 Exam Answer Key 2021 for the exam held on 27 December 2020. The objections for the same are invited till 5 February 2021. Candidates can download Set Wise BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the below link.

Around 733 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under various department of Bihar.

