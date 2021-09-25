Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22 Out for 555 Vacancies @bpsc.nic.in: Check CCE Online Application Link, Exam Date

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting Bihar 67th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam for the year 2021. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details.

Created On: Sep 25, 2021 13:48 IST
BPSC 67th Notification 2021

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the notification for BPSC 67th Notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2021 on its official website - bpsc.nic.in. BPSC 67th Registration will start from 30 September 2021. Candidates interested to appear for BPSC 67th Exam can apply on or before 05 November 2021.

This year a total of  555 vacancies will be filled for under civil various services of Bihar. The selection of the candidates under BPSC 67th Civil Service 2021 shall be done in three consecutive stages i.e. 67th BPSC CCE Pre Exam, Mains Exam and  Interview.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 below:

Events

Important Dates

BPSC 67 Notification Date

24 September 2021

Starting Date of BPSC 67 Online Application

30 September 2021

Last Date of BPSC 67 Online Application

05 November 2021

Last Date for Submitting Application Fee

05 November 2021

BPSC 67 Admit Card Date 2021

November 2021

BPSC 67 Prelims Exam Date 2021

12 December 2021

BPSC 67 Vacancy 2021 Details

BPSC has released the official notification regarding the conduct of Bihar Combined Civil Services exam in the year 2021. This year, a total of 555 vacancies shall be filled under:

Post Name

Men

Women

Total Vacancies

Bihar Administrative Service

57

31

88

State Tax Assistant Commissioner

14

07

21

Inferior Electoral Officer

03

01

04

Bihar Education Service

09

03

12

Planning Authority/District Planning Authority

02

00

02

Labor superintendent

02

00

02

District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents

02

03

05

Assistant Director Social Security

08

04

12

Assistant Director Child Protection Services

04

00

04

Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director

36

16

52

Rural Development Authority

90

43

133

Municipal Executive Authority

73

37

110

Revenue Officer & Equivalent

27

09

36

Supply Inspector

03

01

04

Block Panchayat Raj Officer

13

05

18

Other

38

14

52

Total Vacancies

381

174

555

BPSC 67 Eligibility Criteria 2021

Educational Qualification:

 Candidates should have Bachelors Degree or equivalent from a recognised institute

Physical Eligibility:

Category

Height

Chest (without expansion)

Unreserved (Male), OBC (Male)

5 Feet 5 Inches

32 Inches

Unreserved (Female), OBC (Female)

5 Feet 2 Inches

-

SC/ST

5 Feet 2 Inches

31 Inches

Age Limit:

  • General Male: 37 Years 
  • General Female/OBC(Male/Female): 40 years 
  • SC/ST (Male/Female) - 42 years

BPSC 67 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Preliminary Exam
  2. Mains Exam
  3. Interview

BPSC 67 Exam Pattern 2021

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern for both stages along with the marking scheme below:.

BPSC 67 Prelims Exam Pattern 

  • BPSC 67 Prelims exam will be qualifying in nature which means marks obtained in this stage are not counted for final merit list.
  • There will be 150 objective multiple choice questions on General Studies.
  • The total marks of the exam are 150.
  • The duration of the exam is 2 hours
  •  The language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English.
  • There will be no negative marking.

BPSC 67 Main Exam Pattern

The General Hindi paper will be qualifying in nature and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of score obtained out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.

Paper

Total Marks

Duration

General Hindi

100

3 hrs

General Studies Paper-1

300

3 hrs

General Studies Paper-2

300

3 hrs

Optional Paper

300

3 hrs

BPSC 67 Syllabus: Prelims & Mains

BPSC CCE Prelims Syllabus

  • General Knowledge
  • History of India and Bihar
  • Rivers (Bihar)
  • Geography (India & Bihar)
  • India's polity
  • Indian economy
  • National/International Current Affairs
  • The economy of Bihar after Freedom
  • Indian Movements and Contribution of Bihar

BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi (Qualifying)

  • Hindi Essay: 30 Marks
  • Grammar: 30 Marks
  • Syntax: 25 Marks
  • Summarisation: 15 Marks

GS Paper 1

  • Indian Modern History
  • Indian culture
  • Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle
  • Santhal Uprising in Bihar
  • Birsa movement
  • Champaran Satyagrah
  • Quit India Movement
  • Mauryan and Pal art
  • Patna Qulam painting
  • Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru
  • Current Affairs National & International importance
  • Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams

GS Paper 2

  • Indian Polity
  • Indian economy and Indian Geography
  • Role and impact of science and technology
  • Optional Paper
  • Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects:
  • Agriculture
  • Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science
  • Anthropology
  • Botany
  • Chemistry
  • Civil Engineering
  • Commerce & Accountancy
  • Economics
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Geography
  • Geology
  • History
  • Labour and Social Welfare
  • Law
  • Management
  • Mathematics
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Philosophy
  • Physics
  • Political Science & International Relations
  • Psychology
  • Public Administration
  • Sociology
  • Statistics
  • Zoology
  • Hindi Language and Literature
  • English Language and Literature
  • Urdu Language and Literature
  • Bangla Language and Literature
  • Sanskrit Language and Literature
  • Persian Language and Literature
  • Arabic Language and Literature
  • Pali Language and Literature
  • Maithili Language and Literature

BPSC 67 Interview

Candidates who would qualify in Bihar Civil Services Mains exam will be called for the Interview Round of 120 Marks. The BPSC 67 CCE Interview will be held in 2022.

BPSC 67 Final Selection

Candidates who are able to qualify in the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.

How to Apply for BPSC 67 Exam 2021 ?

The candidates can register for the exam by using their Email ID and Mobile Number following steps”

Step 1: Go to @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on  "BPSC 67 Civil Services Exam 2021"

Step 3: Click on Registration Link & fill the required details

Step 4: Pay Online Application Fee

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Application Form’ Button and fill details

BPSC 67 Notification Download

BPSC 67 Online Application Details PDF Download

Application Fee:

  • Gen/ Other: Rs.600/-
  • SC/ ST & Women of Bihar State: Rs. 150/-
  • PWD Candidates: Rs. 150/-

FAQ

What is the age limit for BPSC Civil Service Age Limit for General ?

37 years

What is the BPSC 67 Admit Card Date 2021 ?

The admit card is expected to be released in the month of November or December 2021

What is BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Date 2021

12 December 2021

What is BPSC 67 Registration Last Date 2021 ?

05 November 2021

What is the starting date for BPSC 67 Application ?

30 September 2021
