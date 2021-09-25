BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22 Out for 555 Vacancies @bpsc.nic.in: Check CCE Online Application Link, Exam Date

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting Bihar 67th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam for the year 2021. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details.

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the notification for BPSC 67th Notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2021 on its official website - bpsc.nic.in. BPSC 67th Registration will start from 30 September 2021. Candidates interested to appear for BPSC 67th Exam can apply on or before 05 November 2021.

This year a total of 555 vacancies will be filled for under civil various services of Bihar. The selection of the candidates under BPSC 67th Civil Service 2021 shall be done in three consecutive stages i.e. 67th BPSC CCE Pre Exam, Mains Exam and Interview.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 below:

Events Important Dates BPSC 67 Notification Date 24 September 2021 Starting Date of BPSC 67 Online Application 30 September 2021 Last Date of BPSC 67 Online Application 05 November 2021 Last Date for Submitting Application Fee 05 November 2021 BPSC 67 Admit Card Date 2021 November 2021 BPSC 67 Prelims Exam Date 2021 12 December 2021

BPSC 67 Vacancy 2021 Details

BPSC has released the official notification regarding the conduct of Bihar Combined Civil Services exam in the year 2021. This year, a total of 555 vacancies shall be filled under:

Post Name Men Women Total Vacancies Bihar Administrative Service 57 31 88 State Tax Assistant Commissioner 14 07 21 Inferior Electoral Officer 03 01 04 Bihar Education Service 09 03 12 Planning Authority/District Planning Authority 02 00 02 Labor superintendent 02 00 02 District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents 02 03 05 Assistant Director Social Security 08 04 12 Assistant Director Child Protection Services 04 00 04 Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director 36 16 52 Rural Development Authority 90 43 133 Municipal Executive Authority 73 37 110 Revenue Officer & Equivalent 27 09 36 Supply Inspector 03 01 04 Block Panchayat Raj Officer 13 05 18 Other 38 14 52 Total Vacancies 381 174 555

BPSC 67 Eligibility Criteria 2021

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelors Degree or equivalent from a recognised institute

Physical Eligibility:

Category Height Chest (without expansion) Unreserved (Male), OBC (Male) 5 Feet 5 Inches 32 Inches Unreserved (Female), OBC (Female) 5 Feet 2 Inches - SC/ST 5 Feet 2 Inches 31 Inches

Age Limit:

General Male: 37 Years

General Female/OBC(Male/Female): 40 years

SC/ST (Male/Female) - 42 years

BPSC 67 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam Mains Exam Interview

BPSC 67 Exam Pattern 2021

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern for both stages along with the marking scheme below:.

BPSC 67 Prelims Exam Pattern

BPSC 67 Prelims exam will be qualifying in nature which means marks obtained in this stage are not counted for final merit list.

There will be 150 objective multiple choice questions on General Studies.

The total marks of the exam are 150.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours

The language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English.

There will be no negative marking.

BPSC 67 Main Exam Pattern

The General Hindi paper will be qualifying in nature and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of score obtained out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.

Paper Total Marks Duration General Hindi 100 3 hrs General Studies Paper-1 300 3 hrs General Studies Paper-2 300 3 hrs Optional Paper 300 3 hrs

BPSC 67 Syllabus: Prelims & Mains

BPSC CCE Prelims Syllabus

General Knowledge

History of India and Bihar

Rivers (Bihar)

Geography (India & Bihar)

India's polity

Indian economy

National/International Current Affairs

The economy of Bihar after Freedom

Indian Movements and Contribution of Bihar

BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi (Qualifying)

Hindi Essay: 30 Marks

Grammar: 30 Marks

Syntax: 25 Marks

Summarisation: 15 Marks

GS Paper 1

Indian Modern History

Indian culture

Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle

Santhal Uprising in Bihar

Birsa movement

Champaran Satyagrah

Quit India Movement

Mauryan and Pal art

Patna Qulam painting

Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru

Current Affairs National & International importance

Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams

GS Paper 2

Indian Polity

Indian economy and Indian Geography

Role and impact of science and technology

Optional Paper

Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

Anthropology

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

Geography

Geology

History

Labour and Social Welfare

Law

Management

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science & International Relations

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

Statistics

Zoology

Hindi Language and Literature

English Language and Literature

Urdu Language and Literature

Bangla Language and Literature

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Persian Language and Literature

Arabic Language and Literature

Pali Language and Literature

Maithili Language and Literature

BPSC 67 Interview

Candidates who would qualify in Bihar Civil Services Mains exam will be called for the Interview Round of 120 Marks. The BPSC 67 CCE Interview will be held in 2022.

BPSC 67 Final Selection

Candidates who are able to qualify in the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.

How to Apply for BPSC 67 Exam 2021 ?

The candidates can register for the exam by using their Email ID and Mobile Number following steps”

Step 1: Go to @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "BPSC 67 Civil Services Exam 2021"

Step 3: Click on Registration Link & fill the required details

Step 4: Pay Online Application Fee

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Application Form’ Button and fill details

BPSC 67 Notification Download

BPSC 67 Online Application Details PDF Download

Application Fee: