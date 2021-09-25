BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22 Out for 555 Vacancies @bpsc.nic.in: Check CCE Online Application Link, Exam Date

BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the notification for BPSC 67th Notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2021 on its official website - bpsc.nic.in. BPSC 67th Registration will start from 30 September 2021. Candidates interested to appear for BPSC 67th Exam can apply on or before 05 November 2021.
This year a total of 555 vacancies will be filled for under civil various services of Bihar. The selection of the candidates under BPSC 67th Civil Service 2021 shall be done in three consecutive stages i.e. 67th BPSC CCE Pre Exam, Mains Exam and Interview.
Let's first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 below:
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
BPSC 67 Notification Date
|
24 September 2021
|
Starting Date of BPSC 67 Online Application
|
30 September 2021
|
Last Date of BPSC 67 Online Application
|
05 November 2021
|
Last Date for Submitting Application Fee
|
05 November 2021
|
BPSC 67 Admit Card Date 2021
|
November 2021
|
BPSC 67 Prelims Exam Date 2021
|
12 December 2021
BPSC 67 Vacancy 2021 Details
BPSC has released the official notification regarding the conduct of Bihar Combined Civil Services exam in the year 2021. This year, a total of 555 vacancies shall be filled under:
|
Post Name
|
Men
|
Women
|
Total Vacancies
|
Bihar Administrative Service
|
57
|
31
|
88
|
State Tax Assistant Commissioner
|
14
|
07
|
21
|
Inferior Electoral Officer
|
03
|
01
|
04
|
Bihar Education Service
|
09
|
03
|
12
|
Planning Authority/District Planning Authority
|
02
|
00
|
02
|
Labor superintendent
|
02
|
00
|
02
|
District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents
|
02
|
03
|
05
|
Assistant Director Social Security
|
08
|
04
|
12
|
Assistant Director Child Protection Services
|
04
|
00
|
04
|
Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director
|
36
|
16
|
52
|
Rural Development Authority
|
90
|
43
|
133
|
Municipal Executive Authority
|
73
|
37
|
110
|
Revenue Officer & Equivalent
|
27
|
09
|
36
|
Supply Inspector
|
03
|
01
|
04
|
Block Panchayat Raj Officer
|
13
|
05
|
18
|
Other
|
38
|
14
|
52
|
Total Vacancies
|
381
|
174
|
555
BPSC 67 Eligibility Criteria 2021
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have Bachelors Degree or equivalent from a recognised institute
Physical Eligibility:
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest (without expansion)
|
Unreserved (Male), OBC (Male)
|
5 Feet 5 Inches
|
32 Inches
|
Unreserved (Female), OBC (Female)
|
5 Feet 2 Inches
|
-
|
SC/ST
|
5 Feet 2 Inches
|
31 Inches
Age Limit:
- General Male: 37 Years
- General Female/OBC(Male/Female): 40 years
- SC/ST (Male/Female) - 42 years
BPSC 67 Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
BPSC 67 Exam Pattern 2021
Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern for both stages along with the marking scheme below:.
BPSC 67 Prelims Exam Pattern
- BPSC 67 Prelims exam will be qualifying in nature which means marks obtained in this stage are not counted for final merit list.
- There will be 150 objective multiple choice questions on General Studies.
- The total marks of the exam are 150.
- The duration of the exam is 2 hours
- The language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English.
- There will be no negative marking.
BPSC 67 Main Exam Pattern
The General Hindi paper will be qualifying in nature and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of score obtained out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.
|
Paper
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
3 hrs
|
General Studies Paper-1
|
300
|
3 hrs
|
General Studies Paper-2
|
300
|
3 hrs
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
3 hrs
BPSC 67 Syllabus: Prelims & Mains
BPSC CCE Prelims Syllabus
- General Knowledge
- History of India and Bihar
- Rivers (Bihar)
- Geography (India & Bihar)
- India's polity
- Indian economy
- National/International Current Affairs
- The economy of Bihar after Freedom
- Indian Movements and Contribution of Bihar
BPSC Mains Syllabus
General Hindi (Qualifying)
- Hindi Essay: 30 Marks
- Grammar: 30 Marks
- Syntax: 25 Marks
- Summarisation: 15 Marks
GS Paper 1
- Indian Modern History
- Indian culture
- Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle
- Santhal Uprising in Bihar
- Birsa movement
- Champaran Satyagrah
- Quit India Movement
- Mauryan and Pal art
- Patna Qulam painting
- Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru
- Current Affairs National & International importance
- Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams
GS Paper 2
- Indian Polity
- Indian economy and Indian Geography
- Role and impact of science and technology
- Optional Paper
- Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects:
- Agriculture
- Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science
- Anthropology
- Botany
- Chemistry
- Civil Engineering
- Commerce & Accountancy
- Economics
- Electrical Engineering
- Geography
- Geology
- History
- Labour and Social Welfare
- Law
- Management
- Mathematics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Philosophy
- Physics
- Political Science & International Relations
- Psychology
- Public Administration
- Sociology
- Statistics
- Zoology
- Hindi Language and Literature
- English Language and Literature
- Urdu Language and Literature
- Bangla Language and Literature
- Sanskrit Language and Literature
- Persian Language and Literature
- Arabic Language and Literature
- Pali Language and Literature
- Maithili Language and Literature
BPSC 67 Interview
Candidates who would qualify in Bihar Civil Services Mains exam will be called for the Interview Round of 120 Marks. The BPSC 67 CCE Interview will be held in 2022.
BPSC 67 Final Selection
Candidates who are able to qualify in the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.
How to Apply for BPSC 67 Exam 2021 ?
The candidates can register for the exam by using their Email ID and Mobile Number following steps”
Step 1: Go to @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "BPSC 67 Civil Services Exam 2021"
Step 3: Click on Registration Link & fill the required details
Step 4: Pay Online Application Fee
Step 5: Now, click on ‘Application Form’ Button and fill details
BPSC 67 Online Application Details PDF Download
Application Fee:
- Gen/ Other: Rs.600/-
- SC/ ST & Women of Bihar State: Rs. 150/-
- PWD Candidates: Rs. 150/-