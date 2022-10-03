BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Released)at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objection Till Oct 12

Bihar PSC has released the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination CCE Provisional Answer Key on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022 Provisional Answer Key on its official website. Candidates appeared in the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022 conducted on 30 September 2022 can download the BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the Provisional Answer Key for all the four booklet series including A/B/C/D on its official website. You can download the BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination –2022 on 30 September 2022. Exam was conducted from 12.00 PM to 02.00 P.M. in a single sittings in the total 38 districts across the state.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can download the Answer Key for all the four sets including A/B/C/D and match their answers. Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answers in the format released by the Commission on or before 12 October 2022.

Commission will evaluate and assess the answers/objections send by the candidates with the experts for the same.

You can download the BPSC 67th Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC 67th Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2022