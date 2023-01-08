BPSC 68th Exam: Vacancies Increased, Check Details

BPSC 68th Exam 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) increased the number of vacancies. A total of 43 vacancies have been added by the commission. Now, the total number of vacancies under BPSC 68th Recruitment increased to 324. Earlier, there were 283 posts. These new vacancies are added in Disaster Management Department.

Other than this, the commission has extended the date of submission of the application for those candidates who have completed the process of registration by depositing the fees but have not been able to submit the online application. Now, they can submit the online applicartion with a late fee on or before 10 January 2023. Earlier, the last date for submission of the final application was 30 December 2022,

According to the official notice, the amount equal to the fee fixed for the examination can be filled online by depositing the late fee, through bank draft only, in the name of the Secretary, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna, in the Commission's office by 10 January 2023.

BPSC 68th Exam Pattern

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the new exam pattern for the 68th preliminary examination. The following changes have been in the new exam pattern:

There will be negative marking in the exam. Under which one-fourth of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. E option will not be removed as the fifth option in the 68th preliminary exam. Questions of 150 marks will be asked in PT

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be called for the main examination and interview.

BPSC scheduled the Prelims exam on 12 February 2023 in the state of bihar. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear in the exam.