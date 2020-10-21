BPSC ACF Select List 2020 for Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check List Here

BPSC ACF Select List 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the list of shortlisted candidates under Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 05/2019) on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination can check the list of short listed candidates available on the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the list of Eligible Candidates/Ineligible Candidates and Merged Applications under Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 05/2019) Posts can check the List available on its official website.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had invited applications for the Assistant Conservator of Forests Posts against Advt. No. 05/2019.

You can check Eligible Candidates List also with the direct link given below.

