BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 To Release Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Exam Schedule Here

BPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Program 2022 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical written exam today i.e. 07 October 2022 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the written examination program for the Assistant Engineer post on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Engineer against the Advertisement No. 03/2020, 08/2020, 09/2020 for Civil/Mechanical/Electrical can download their call letters from the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical post on 13-14 October 2022.

Exam for General English, General Hindi and General Studies will be conducted on 13 October 2022 in three shifts. Exam for General Engineering Science, Section-ll

will be conducted on 14 October 2022 .

Exam for the Civil Engineering - Paper-V, Civil Engineering - Paper-VI, Mechanical Engineering - Paper V, Mechanical Engineering -Paper-Vl , Electrical Engineering - Paper-V and Electrical Engineering -VI will be held on 14 October 2022 in different sittings.

You can download the BPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Program 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BPSC AE Admit Card/Exam Program 2022 Update