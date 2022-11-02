BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 On Nov 03 at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Assistant Engineer Exam Schedule

Bihar PSC has release the admit card/schedule for the Assistant Engineer Examination on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC AE Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has release the short notice regarding the admit card/schedule for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Assistant Engineer, Civil post from 10 November 2022 onward. Commission will release the Admit Card for the above post tomorrow i.e. 03 November 2022 on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the written exam admit Card from the link available on the official website after providing your login credentials. You can download the BPSC AE Admit Card/Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC AE Admit Card/Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination in three sittings on 10-11 November 2022.

As per the programme released, exam for the General English/General Hindi and General Studies will be held on 10 November 2022.

Exam for General Engineering Science, Section II and Civil Engineering Paper V and Civil Engineering Paper VI will be conducted on 11 November 2022.

Exam will be conducted in various exam centers located in Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur districts headquarters.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website from 03 November 2022 after providing their login credentials. You can download the BPSC AE Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC AE Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update