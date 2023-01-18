BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 Released for Mechanical Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC AE Answer Key has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts for paper 5 and paper 6. The commission had previously asked for objections on the provisional answer key. The answer key has been released on the official website of BPSC www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Candidates can check the details related to the revised answer key and pdf link here.

The BPSC 2022 exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) was conducted on 14th October 2022. The commission had previously released the provisional answer key on 25th October 2022 and also demanded objections related to the answer key.

After evaluating them, the Commission has now published a new Answer Key and reopened the window for complaints. Candidates have until January 20, 2023, to voice their concerns.

You can download the BPSC Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below

BPSC 2022 Revised Answer Key Notification

Process to Download BPSC AE Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of BPSC .i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Re-Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on the home page. Again click on the link-Provisional Answer Keys :: :: Mechanical Engineering, Paper V– Booklet Series A, B, C, D/Provisional Answer Keys :: Mechanical Engineering, Paper VI– Booklet Series A, B, C, D. Download the Provisional Answer Keys and save it for future reference

BPSC Answer Key 2022 Download

Candidates can check the direct link to download the revised answer key here

BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2022 Exam Name Answer Key Mechanical Engineering, Paper V Click Here Mechanical Engineering, Paper VI Click Here

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of BPSC i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in. for further information. The final answer keys will be available on the official website.