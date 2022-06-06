BPSC AE Exam 2022 Postponed for (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)@bpsc.bih.nic.in, New Dates Soon

Bihar PSC has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Examinations on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.Download PDF here.

BPSC AE (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022 Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations. Commission was to conduct the written exam for the above post on 02/03 July 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post can download BPSC AE civil exam notice from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has decided to postponed the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations due to some unavoidable reason.

Commission will soon released the fresh date for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations on its official website.



All those candidates applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations against Advt. No. 03/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020 can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC AE BPSC AE Exam 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps