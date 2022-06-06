Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BPSC AE Exam 2022 Postponed for (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)@bpsc.bih.nic.in, New Dates Soon

Bihar PSC has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Examinations on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.Download PDF here.

Updated: Jun 6, 2022 09:06 IST
BPSC AE (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022 Postponed
BPSC AE (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022 Postponed

BPSC AE (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022 Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations. Commission was to conduct the written exam for the above post on 02/03 July 2022. 

Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)  post  can download BPSC AE civil exam notice from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

According to the short notice released, Commission has decided to postponed the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations due to some unavoidable reason. 

Commission will soon released the fresh date for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations on its official website. 


All those candidates applied for the  Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations against Advt. No. 03/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020 can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download BPSC AE BPSC AE Exam 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.Click
  2. on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Regarding postponement of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations scheduled on 02.07.2022 & 03.07.2022. (Advt. No. 03/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020)' flashing on homepage.
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Download  BPSC AE (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022 date and save for future reference. 

