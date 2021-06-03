BPSC AE Interview 2021 Date OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Asst Engineer (02/2017) Admit Card Date Here

BPSC AE Interview 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the interview round for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination against the advt. No. 02/2017. All those who are eligible for an interview can now download the official notice on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, The interviews for Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination will be conducted from 25 to 27 June 2021 in two sessions Morning(10:30 AM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM). The candidates can check the roll number wise schedule of the interview on the official website of BPSC.

The commission will publish the programme of the next stage in due course of time. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for more updates.

The Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination Interview Call Letters will be allotted to the candidates by next week. The candidates will be able to download BPSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 through the official website of BPSC. No hard copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidate.

All shortlisted candidates are advised to appear for the interview along with the required documents. If any candidate fails to produce such documents, they will not be considered for the further recruitment process. Candidates should note that only those documents will be acceptable which he had mentioned in his application form.

All shortlisted candidates are required to carry a photograph, valid photo identity card, adhar card, driving license etc. No electric gadget like bluetooth, wifi, electric pen etc. Candidates are required to submit their negative report of covid-19 while appearing for the interview. Candidates will have to appear for the interview prior 1.30 hrs. The commencement of the exam. The candidates can check the Roll Number Wise BPSC AE Interview 2021 Schedule in the provided link given in the article.

Roll Number Wise BPSC AE Interview 2021 Schedule