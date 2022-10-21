BPSC APO Mains Date 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Asst. Prosecution Officer Schedule

Bihar PSC has released the Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam schedule on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC APO Mains Schedule 2022 :Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released short notice regarding the commencement of Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Competitive Examination from 12 November 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully qualified for the Assistant Prosecution Officer mains exam can download the BPSC APO Mains Schedule 2022 from the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC APO Mains Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will tentatively conduct the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination from 12 to 15 November 2020. Although it is tentative schedule and commission can change the same, if it occurs any unavoidable reason.

Candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Mains Examination against Advt. No. 01/2020 should note that Commission will release the details exam date sheet in due course of time on its official website.

You can download the BPSC APO Mains Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download : BPSC APO Mains Schedule 2022

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Regarding Date of Commencement of Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2020) on the home page. You will get the PDF of the BPSC APO Mains Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download BPSC APO Mains Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Earlier Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has initiated the recruitment process for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 01/2020 on its official website.