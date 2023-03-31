BPSC APSWM DV Schedule 2023 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Assistant Public Sanitary Officer Admit Card Update

BPSC has released the detailed Document Verification schedule for the post of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC APSWM DV Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the detailed Document Verification schedule for the post of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written on its official website. The Commission has decided to conduct the document verification for the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer against Advt. No. 01/2022 from 25 April 2023 onwards. All those candidates qualified for the document verification round for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer post can download the details schedule from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to a short notice released, the document verification for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts will be conducted from 25 to 28 April 2023 in two sittings. First sittings will be held from 10.30 AM whereas Second sittings of interview will be conducted from 2.30 P.M. Candidates qualified for the document verification round can check their Roll Number and Date/time and will have to appear for the document verification round.

Candidates are required to produce the essential documents in original and zerox copy as mentioned in the notification during the document verification round.

BPSC APSWM DV Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the document verification Admit Card one week before the official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number to the link on the home page.

How To Download: BPSC APSWM DV Schedule 2023