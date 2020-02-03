BPSC Assistant Mains Re Exam Answer Key 2020 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Here

BPSC Assistant Mains Re Exam Answer Key 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant, against advertisement number 08/2018. All Candidates who appeared in the BPSC Assistant Main Re Exam can check the answer through the PDF available on BPSC website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Mains Re Exam Answer Key PDFs are also given below. Candidates can download the BPSC Assistant Mains Provisional Answer key for the subject General Hindi and General Knowledge through the prescribed link.

Candidates may also send objections, if any, against any answer. They can submit their objections along with necessary documents/proof containing their name roll number and address to the Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15 , Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bailey Road, Patna – 800001 (Bihar) upto 10 February till 05:00 PM.

BPSC Assistant Mains Hindi Answer Key Download



BPSC Assistant Mains GK Answer Key Download



BPSC Assistant Mains Re Exam Answer Key Notice



BPSC will announce the final keys of the Assistant exam after considering or analyzing all the representation or objections received.

How to Download BPSC Assistant Main Exam Answer Key 2020?

Visit the BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Important Notice: Invitation of Objections to answers of Assistant, Bihar Public Service Commission (Main) Competitive Re-Examination held on 1st Feb, 2020. (Advt. No. 08/2018)” and “Answer Key :: General Hindi :: General Knowledge :: Booklet Series A, B, C, D” A pdf file will open Check BPSC Assistant Re Exam Provisional Answer Key Submit objection, if any, against any answer

BPSC Assistant Mains Re- Exam was conducted 01 February 2020. Earlier, the exam was held on 15 June 2019 at various exam centres. BPSC had invited applicatipns to fill up 55 posts of Assistant.