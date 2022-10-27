BPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link

Bihar PSC has released the interview admit card for the Assistant Professor post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check download link here.

BPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview admit card for the Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering Competitive Examination) from 2nd November 2022 onward. Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Assistant Professor posts against Advertisement Number Advt. No. 11/2020 can download the Interview Admit Card through the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022





It is noted that a total of 630 candidates have successfully qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor, Electrical post and are able to appear in the interview round for the same.

Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering Competitive Examination) from 2nd-11th November 2022. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Roll Number and concerning Captcha on the link available on the official website.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 and Proforma to be submitted by the candidates available on the official website after following the link given below.

Check Process To Download: BPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022