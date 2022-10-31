BPSC CDPO Mains Exam Schedule 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Admit Card Releasing Date

Bihar PSC has released the Child Development Project Officer Mains Exam Schedule/Admit Card update on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC CDPO Mains Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Child Development Project Officer Mains Exam Schedule on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination from 08 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the Child Development Project Officer Mains Exam round can download the BPSC CDPO Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Update available on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the BPSC CDPO Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

As per the short notce released, Commission will conduct the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination on 08-09 November 2022 in two sittings. Exam for General Hindi and General Studies (Paper I) will be held on 08 November 2022.

Exam for General Studies (Paper II) will be held in first sittings on 09 November 2022. Exam for Alternative paper will be held in second sittings on 09 November 2022.

Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the mains exam round for the Child Development Project Officer post should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the same before one week of the exam schedule. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentails to the link available on the official website.

Process to Download: BPSC CDPO Mains Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update