BPSC Mains Exam Date 2022 For District Art & Culture Officer Postponed: Check Revised Schedule

Bihar PSC has released important updates for District Arts & Culture Officer Mains Examination on its official Site-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Exam Date 2022 Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission has released important updates for District Arts & Culture Officer Mains Examination on its official Site. Commission has postponed the District Art & Culture Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination which was scheduled on 30th November to 2nd December, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Mains Exam round can download the postponement notice from its website.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Exam Date 2022 Postponement notice directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, now the commission will be conducting the District Art & Culture Officer Mains (Written) Competitive Examination on 19th to 21st January, 2023. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 30th November to 2nd December, 2022.

Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the District Art & Culture Officer Prelims Competitive Examination are able to appear in the mains exam as per the selection process for the same.

Candidates qualified for the mains exam round can download the postponement notice/revised schedule for District Art & Culture Officer post against Advt. No. 01/2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

