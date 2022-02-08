BPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for Assistant Professor posts on its official website -bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check how to Download BPSC Assistant Professor (Admit Card) Interview Schedule steps below here.

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the details interview schedule for the various posts of Assistant Professor against the Advertisement Number 44/52/53-2020 at its official website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for these Assistant Professor posts can now download BPSC Interview Schedule 2022 through the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor posts from 22 February 2022 onward. Candidates can check the details BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on the home page. Click on the link-Interview Program: Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering (Advt. No. 44/2020), Computer Science & Engineering (Advt. No. 52/2020) and Electrical & Electronics Engineering (Advt. No. 52/2020) Competitive Examinations on the home page. You will get the PDF of the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download the save the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering (Advt. No. 44/2020), Computer Science & Engineering (Advt. No. 52/2020) and Electrical & Electronics Engineering (Advt. No. 52/2020) Competitive Examinations should note that commission will release the Interview Admit Card just before one week of the schedule interview.

In a bid to download the Interview Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Roll Number on the link available on the official website.

Interview for Advt. No. 53/2020 Assistant Professor, Electrical & Electronics Engg will be held from 22-24 February 2022. Interview for Advt. No. 44/2020 Assistant Professor, Civil Engg will be held from 25 February 2022 to 12 March 2022.

Candidates can check the details interview schedule for other posts including Advt No.

44/2020 Assistant Professor, Civil Engg and Advt. No. 52/2020Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engg on the official website.