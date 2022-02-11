BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Mains Result 2022 (Declared) @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Result Link Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main Result on its official website @bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check How to Download Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Steps and link below here.

BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the31st Bihar Judicial Services Main Result. A total of 691 Candidates have been successfully qualified in mains exam. All such candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination can check the result on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to Download Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject section on the home page. Click on 'Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020) ' flashing homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Download BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

However you can download the BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination from 24 July to 28 July 2021.



Based in the mains exam, a total of 691 candidates have been qualified for the next round for the Judicial Service Exam. Now the provisionally qualified candidates will be called for the Interview round in accordance with the selection process.