BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Mains Result 2022 (Declared) @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Result Link Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main Result on its official website @bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check How to Download Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Steps and link below here.

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 12:39 IST
BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022
BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022

 BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the31st Bihar Judicial Services Main Result.  A total of 691 Candidates have been successfully qualified in mains exam. All such candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination  can check the result on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

You can download the BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How to Download Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Subject section on the home page.
  3. Click on 'Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020) ' flashing homepage.
  4. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the  BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022
  5. Download BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

However you can download the BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 directly with the link given below. 


Direct Link to Download: BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022

It is noted that  Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has  conducted the Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination from 24 July to 28 July 2021. 


Based in the mains exam, a total of 691 candidates have been qualified for the next round for the Judicial Service Exam. Now the provisionally qualified candidates will be called for the Interview round in accordance with the selection process. 

FAQ

How to Download BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Scorecard?

You will get the PDF of the BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Scorecard after clicking the link available on the official website whihc reads like-Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020).

How to Check Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject section on the home page. Click on 'Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020) ' flashing homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022

Is Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Declared?

Yes, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the31st Bihar Judicial Services Main Result on its official website.
