BPSC Written Exam 2021 for Judicial Services and Project Manager Postponed due to COVID-19 @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details

BPSC Written Exam 2021 Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to postpone the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) and Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) and Project Manager (Preliminary) examination can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission-bpsc.bih.nic.in.



As per the short notice released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to postponed the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) and Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2020) due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was set to conduct the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 04/2020) from on 8th-13th April 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination for 31st Bihar Judicial Services are likely to appear for the 1st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 04/2020).

Commission was to conduct the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2020) on 11th April, 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination have to appear for the preliminary examination as per schedule.

Now BPSC has postponed the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 04/2020) scheduled on 8th-13th April, 2021 and Project Manager (Preliminary) and commission will release the fresh exam date for both the examination in due course of time.

All such candidates who have to appear in the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) and Project Manager (Preliminary) can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for BPSC Written Exam 2021 for Judicial Services and Project Manager Postponement Notice





How to Download: BPSC Written Exam 2021 for Judicial Services and Project Manager Postponement Notice