BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022: Registration Begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Online Till Sep 15

Bihar PSC has released the details schedule for the registration for the Lower Division Clerk Main Examination on its official website-onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the details schedule for the registration for the Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Written) Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for Lower Division Clerk post are able to apply for the mains exam for the Lower Division Clerk post against Advt. No. 04/2021.

Candidates able to apply for BPSC Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Written) Competitive Examination can check the details notification available on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted the Lower Division Clerk, (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 26 February 2022 in which a total of 20385 candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the LDC post.

Candidates qualified in the prelims exam have to apper in the mains exam and now Commission has uploaded the details schedule for the registration for Mains exam.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Registration: 15 September 2022.

Commission will conduct the mains exam in Objective and multiple choice based. There will be two papers in the mains exam including Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be based on Hindi whereas Paper II will be based on General Studies.

You can check the details notice regarding the BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 Registration Process from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Apply Online for BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 Registration