BPSC MDO Answer Key 2021 OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Set Wise Mineral Development Officer Key PDF Here

BPSC MDO Answer Key 2021 OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in for the exam held on 27 and 28 February 2021. Download Subject Wise Mineral Development Officer Answer Key PDF Here.

BPSC MDO Answer Key 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Mineral Development Officer answer key on its website. All those who appeared in the BPSC Mineral Development Officer Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 05/2020 can download the set wise answer key through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Mineral Development Officer Exam 2021 was held on 27 and 28 February 2021. The provisional answer key of General Knowledge and Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules & Regulations have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download BPSC Mineral Development Officer Exam 2021 Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on Important Notice: Invitation of Objection to Answers of Mineral Development Officer (Written) Competitive Examination held on 27-28th February 2021 (Advt. No. 05/2020) flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check the Subject Wise answer key and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC Mineral Development Officer Exam 2021 Answer Key Notice

Download BPSC MDO 2021 General Knowledge Answer Key

Download BPSC MDO 2021 Answer Key PDF ( Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules & Regulations)

If any candidate has doubt against the BPSC MDO 2021 Answer Key, they may raise objections through the offline mode. The representations should reach the Joint Secretary cum Exam Invigilator, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Bailey Road), Patna - 800001 latest by 21 June 2021 till 5 PM. Candidates are advised to mention the name of the paper and the advertisement number on the top of the envelope.

The final answer keys will be uploaded on the official website after considering the representations from candidates. All candidates can now download BPSC MDO 2021 Answer Key directly by clicking on the above link.