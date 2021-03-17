BPSC Prelims Exam 2021 for Project Manager Post Rescheduled @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check New Date

BPSC Prelims Exam Schedule 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled the prelims exam for Project Manager Post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Project Manager Competitive Examination can check the details exam schedule through the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to reschedule the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was to be held on 05 April 2021. Now commission will conduct the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 11 April 2021.

Commission will conduct the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination in the district headquarter of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya. Exam will be conducted from 12.00 P.M to 02.15 P.M.

All such candidates who have applied for the Project Manager against Advt. No. 02/2020 should note that commission has released the List of Ineligible (Under Age & Over Age) Candidates and List of Merged Applications for the Project Manager Post. Both the list are uploaded on the official website of BPSC. Candidates can send their objections regarding the list on or before 31 March 2021.

Candidates applied for Project Manager against Advt. No. 02/2020 can check the details exam schedule and other update on the official website of BPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

