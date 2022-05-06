BPSSC SI Mains Result 2022 (Out) @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Download Bihar Police Daroga PDF and Cut-Off Here

BPSSC SI Mains Result 2022 has been released by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download Bihar Daroga Mains Selection List PDF, Cut-Off an Other Details Here

BPSSC SI Mains Result 2022 Download: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the mains exam result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Sergeant and [Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment). BPSSC SI Main Exam was held on 24 April 2022 (Sunday) for a total of 47900 candidates and 43875 candidates appeared in the test. Candidates who have attended this exam can download Bihar Daroga Mains Result by visiting the official website i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in. However, BPSSC SI Mains Result Link is given below:

BPSSC SI PET 2022

A total of 14856 candidates have cleared the main exam and now are selected to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) which is scheduled to be held in the first week of June 2022.

BPSSC SI Mains Cut-Off 2022

The candidates can check category-wise cut-off of male and female as below:

Category Male Female General 149.4 131.8 EWS 142.8 121.2 BC 142.8 123.4 EBC 140.6 112.8 SC 132.0 88.2 ST 138.4 110.8 BC Women (3%) 118.8 Wards of Freedom Fighters 118.6 119.0

How to Download BPSSC SI Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of BPSSC i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Results of Mains (Written) Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)’ or 'बिहार पुलिस बल में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक/प्रारक्ष अवर निरीक्षक के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु आयोजित संयुक्त मुख्य (लिखित) परीक्षा का परीक्षाफल.' Download BPSSC SI Result PDF Check roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam was conducted on 26 December 2021 and BPSSC SI Notification was published for 2213 vacancies in the Home (Police) Department of the state in the month of August 2020, against advertisement number 03/2020.