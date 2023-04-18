BSE Odisha 10th SA-1 Result 2022-23 Announced After Addition of Marks, Get Direct Link Here

BSE Odisha 10th SA-1 Result 2022-23: Odisha Board has announced the HSC result for SA-I exams after the addition of marks. Students can check their revised Odisha 10th Summative Assessment - 1 result at bseodisha.ac.in. Get direct link to download here

BSE Odisha 10th SA-1 Result 2022-23: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha have released the class 10th result for SA-I after the addition of marks. The Odisha BSE result 2022-23 for SA-I is released online at bseodisha.ac.in. Students have to use their roll number and date of birth to check their result. Those who appeared and passed in Odisha class 10 SA-1 exam were eligible to appear for the BSE summative assessment-2 exam. The board conducted Odisha 10th exams between March 10 to 20, 2023. It is expected that Odisha board results 2023 for class 10th will be announced in June/July 2023.

BSE Odisha 10th SA-1 Result 2022-23 After Addition of Marks - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check BSE Odisha 10th SA-1 Result 2022-23?

The Odisha HSC result for SA-I exams has been revised and released at the official website. The result is expected to include students’ details along with the updated marks (if any) in different subjects. Go through the steps to know how to check and download BSE Odisha SA-1 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click: 2023-04-15 Class X, HSC, SA-I, Results After Checking Of Addition Of Marks

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number or name

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The revised Odisha BS result open on the screen

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

What Details will be mentioned on BSE Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment - 1 Result 2022-23?

It is expected that the SA-1 result will likely to have the following details - student's name, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, and name of the school. In the exam, Class 10 students were assessed on subjects including first language, second language, third language, mathematics, general science, and social science. Earlier, Odisha released the class 10 result for summative assessment-1 on January 18, 2023.

