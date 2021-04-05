OTET 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam on April 9: Check Details

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), has released the admit card for the OTET 2021 Exam which will be held on April 9. BSE Odisha conducts Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in order to select candidates for the appointment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. It may be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.

BSE OTET 2021: Steps to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of OTET @bseodisha.ac.in Click on the OTET Admit card 2021 link on the homepage. On the new window, click on the link to download admit card for Paper I and II separately. Enter details of the registration number along with the Father’s name and the password. Click on ” View my admit Card”. Download the admit card and print a copy to carry on the exam day.

OTET 2021 Highlights

Exam Name OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021 Start date of Registration Process February 20, 2021 Last day to pay the registration fees March 8, 2021 Exam Date April 9, 2021 Release of Admit Card April 1, 2021 Exam Duration 150 minutes

OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper I)

Exam Name Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language -1, Oriya/UrduHindi/Telegu/Bengali 30 30 Language – 2 (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper-II)

Exam Name Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language – 1, Oriya/ Telegu/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu 30 30 Language- 2 (English) 30 30 Total 90 90







