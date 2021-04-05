Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

OTET 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam on April 9: Check Details

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will conduct the OTET 2021 exam on April 9, 2021. Download the admit card for the exam from the direct link provided here.

Created On: Apr 5, 2021 10:01 IST
BSE OTET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam on April 9: Check Details

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), has released the admit card for the OTET 2021 Exam which will be held on April 9. BSE Odisha conducts Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in order to select candidates for the appointment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. It may be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.

Direct Link to Download BSE OTET 2021 Admit Card

BSE OTET 2021: Steps to Download Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website of OTET @bseodisha.ac.in
  2. Click on the OTET Admit card 2021 link on the homepage.
  3. On the new window, click on the link to download admit card for Paper I and II separately.
  4. Enter details of the registration number along with the Father’s name and the password.
  5. Click on ” View my admit Card”.
  6. Download the admit card and print a copy to carry on the exam day.

OTET 2021 Highlights 

Exam Name

OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021

Start date of Registration Process

February 20, 2021

Last day to pay the registration fees

March 8, 2021

Exam Date

April 9, 2021

Release of Admit Card

April 1, 2021

Exam Duration

150 minutes

OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper I)

Exam Name

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language -1, Oriya/UrduHindi/Telegu/Bengali 

30

30

Language – 2 (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies 

30

30

Total

150

150

OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper-II)

Exam Name

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy 

30

30

Language – 1, Oriya/ Telegu/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu

30

30

Language- 2 (English)

30

30

Total

90

90

 

 

 

