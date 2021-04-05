OTET 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam on April 9: Check Details
Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will conduct the OTET 2021 exam on April 9, 2021. Download the admit card for the exam from the direct link provided here.
Board of Secondary Education (BSE), has released the admit card for the OTET 2021 Exam which will be held on April 9. BSE Odisha conducts Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in order to select candidates for the appointment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. It may be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.
BSE OTET 2021: Steps to Download Admit Card
- Visit the official website of OTET @bseodisha.ac.in
- Click on the OTET Admit card 2021 link on the homepage.
- On the new window, click on the link to download admit card for Paper I and II separately.
- Enter details of the registration number along with the Father’s name and the password.
- Click on ” View my admit Card”.
- Download the admit card and print a copy to carry on the exam day.
OTET 2021 Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021
|
Start date of Registration Process
|
February 20, 2021
|
Last day to pay the registration fees
|
March 8, 2021
|
Exam Date
|
April 9, 2021
|
Release of Admit Card
|
April 1, 2021
|
Exam Duration
|
150 minutes
OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper I)
|
Exam Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language -1, Oriya/UrduHindi/Telegu/Bengali
|
30
|
30
|
Language – 2 (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
OTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Paper-II)
|
Exam Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language – 1, Oriya/ Telegu/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu
|
30
|
30
|
Language- 2 (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
90
|
90