BSE OTET 2021 Registration Opens: Check Eligibility Criteria & How to Apply

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has begun the registration process for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in online mode. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has begun the registration process for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in online mode. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha conducts Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) in order to select candidates for the appointment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.

t may be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.

OTET 2021 Highlights

Exam Name OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021 Start date of Registration Process February 20, 2021 End date of Registration Process March 9, 2021 Last day to pay the registration fees March 8, 2021 Exam Mode Offline Exam Duration 150 minutes

How to Register for OTET 2021

Visit the official website of OTET- @bseodisha.ac.in/otet-examinations-2021.html Click on the OTET 2021 "Application" link. On the new page, click on the tab "New Registration for paper 1" and "New Registration for paper 2". Candidates can choose the paper for which they want to register as per the eligibility criteria. On the new window, fill the OTET 2021 registration details such as name, password, email address and mobile number. Click on the submit button. On the redirected login page, enter OTP received on your phone and click verify. The page will be redirected to the OTET application form page. Fill in your personal, academic, professional information. Make the payment. Click on the “information sheet” section to verify all the filled details. Any changes can be made only before you submit the form.

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2021

OTET Eligibility Criteria for Category-A (Paper-I)

Candidates fulfilling any one of the below-mentioned parameters meet OTET 2021 eligibility criteria for Category-A (Paper-I):

Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/SEBC/PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education (CT or DElEd). Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/SEBC/PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education, in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002. Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a four-year diploma in BElEd. Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 percent (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Special Education. Candidates should clear graduation in any stream. Also, candidates should possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education/ Special Education.

OTET Eligibility Criteria for Category-B (Paper-II)

Candidates fulfilling either of the below-mentioned parameters meet OTET 2021 eligibility criteria for Category-B (Paper-II):

Candidates should clear graduation with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) marks. Also, candidates should pass a one-year course in Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). Candidates should clear graduation with at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) marks. Also, candidates should pass one-year B.Ed course in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. Candidates should clear graduation with at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) marks. Also, candidates should pass a one-year course in BEd (Special Education). Candidates should clear Class XII with at least 50 percent (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ SEBC/ PwD candidates) aggregate marks. Also, candidates should pass a four-year BA Ed/ BSc Ed course.

Also Check: Upcoming Govt Jobs & Government Exams 2021