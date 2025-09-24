Bihar Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025 - 26 : Download Syllabus PDF Here

How to download the Bihar Board Syllabus PDF 2025?

Below are direct PDF links to the Bihar Board Class 12 syllabus. You can easily download the syllabus by clicking on these links. This PDF will help you prepare for your exams and is available for free download.

Bihar Board 12th English Syllabus PDF - The BSEB Bihar Board 12th syllabus for 2025-26 has been updated to align with the latest exam patterns, helping students prepare effectively and focus on crucial topics. This session-wise syllabus is available for free download in PDF format, providing students with easy access and a systematic study plan. By thoroughly understanding the syllabus, students can prioritise key areas and enhance their exam performance.

The Bihar Board has made the syllabus PDFs available for free download for students. To download the syllabus, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Find the 'Syllabus' option on the top menu bar.

Step 3: Select your class from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Click on the subject name and download the PDF.



