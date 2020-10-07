BSF GD Constable Exam 2020 on 18 October: Download Written Test Notice @bsf.nic.in

BSF GD Constable Exam 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the written exam date for the post of GD Constable (Male & Female) in BSF & CISF, on its website - bsf.nic.in. As per the notice, BSF GD Constable Exam will be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 1 PM at all the recruitment Centres under Jammu Ftr HQ BSF Jammu and Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir.

The candidates who are qualified in PST/PET & Documentation, can appear for the exam at their respective recruitment Centre on 18 October 2020 at 6 AM alongwith valid ID Card and Photo bearing admit card, which was provided to them earlier at the time of PST/PIT event.

The written test will consists of objective type multiple questions on General Awareness/GK, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude and Ability to observe and distinguish patterns and Basic Knowledge of Hindi and English. The question paper will consists of 100 questions of 100 marks. The total duration of the test will be 2 hours.

BSF GD Constable Exam Result will be tentatively published on 03 November 2020 at all respective

recruitment Centres as well as official websites of BSF i.e. www.bsf.nic.in & www.bsf.gov.in and official website of Ftr HQ BSF Jammu i.e. www,jmu.bsf.gov.in.

Candidates who would qualify in the written exam shall be called for Medical Exam Test.

Earlier, the written test was scheduled on 12 April 2020 was postponed due to the lockdown.

BSF is conducting the exam to fill 1356 vacancies for Constable (GD) Posts in BSF & CISF in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh divisions .out of which 618 vacancies are reserved for BSF and 566 Vacancies are reserved for CISF.

BSF had conducted the Special Recruitment Rally in the UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. BSF Constable PST/PET was held in the month of November/December 2019.

BSF GD Constable Exam Notice