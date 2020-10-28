BSSC Revised Exam Date 2020 Released for 1st Inter Level CCE Mains Exam @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

BSSC 1st Inter Level Revised Mains Exam Date 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the revised Mains Exam date for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination can check the revised Mains Exam Date available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission-bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), commission has indicated a minor change for the Schedule for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination. Now Commission will conduct 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination on 13 December 2020.

Earlier the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination was scheduled on 29 November 2020.

All those candidates, who have qualified in the BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Prelims Exam 2020 and applied for BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam, can check the revised exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

