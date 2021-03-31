BSSC Result 2020-21: Download PDF for 1st Inter Level CC Physical Test @bssc.bih.nic.in, 4896 Candidates Shortlisted

BSSC Result 2020-21: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Test pf 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination (2014). Candidates can download BSSC Inter Level Resutl from the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BSSC Result for Phsyical, directly, through the link below:

Selected candidates will now appear for the Physical Test. A total of 4896 candidates are selected for the BSSC Inter Level Physical Exam. BSSC will soon upload the date, time and venue of Physical Endurance Test on its website.

How to Download BSSC Inter Level Result 2020-21 ?

Go to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission i.e- bssc.bih.nic.in. Visit to the Notice Board Section available on the home page. A new page will open, Click on the link ‘Click here to view List of candidates Shortlisted for Physical Test for Adv. No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(mains) Exam-2014’ Download BSSC Result PDF. Check list of selected candidates

The recruitment is being done to fill up 12140 vacant posts under Adv. No.06060114 (1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (mains) Exam-2014. BSSC 1st Level Mains Exam was conducted on 25 December 2020,