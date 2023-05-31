BSSC CGL Result 2023 (Out) For 3rd Combined Graduate Level Exam: Check List of Qualified Candidates

Bihar SSC has declared the result for the 3rd Graduate Level Prelims Combined Competitive Exam (Bihar BSSC CGL PT Exam) on its official website-bssc.bihar.gov.in. Download pdf here.

BSSC CGL Result 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared the result for the 3rd Graduate Level Prelims Combined Competitive Exam (Bihar BSSC CGL PT Exam) on its official website. Commission had conducted the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT) Prelims Examination on December 23/24, 2022 and March 05th, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the 3rd Combined Graduate Level can download the result from the official website of BSSC-bssc.bihar.gov.in.

However you can download the pdf of the result directly after clicking the link given below.

As per the short notice released, a total of 11240 candidates have been declared qualified in the prelims round for 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT)Examination. As per the selection process for the above exam, all the qualified candidates will have to appear in the mains exam round.

The whole exercise is to fill the 2187 vacant posts for the Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade-C, and Auditor posts. BSSC had earlier released the notification to fill the above posts in various departments in the state.

All the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the above posts can check their result from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: BSSC CGL Result 2023