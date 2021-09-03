BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (01/2019) Mains 2021 Exam Date Announced @bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (01/2019) Mains 2021 Exam: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the mains exam date for recruitment to the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, Urdu Anuwadak & Rajbhasha Sahayak. The candidates who have qualified in BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (01/2019) Prelims can now check the complete schedule for the mains exam on the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (01/2019) Mains 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 September 2021 for 5322 qualified candidates. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 1294 vacancies of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interview. The candidates will be able to check the instructions on the official website.

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (01/2019) Mains 2021 Exam Scheme

The mains exam will have two papers. i.e. paper 1 and paper 2 of 100 Marks each. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Both papers will be of 100 Marks. To qualify in the mains exam, the candidate must be required to score a minimum of 40% Marks, 36.5%, and 34% for the BC/OBC category respectively. For SC/ST/PwD/ Female candidates, the qualifying mark is 32%.

