Bihar BSSC Recruitment 2022 For Senior Scientist Assistant Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BSSC has invited online application for the 100 Senior Scientist Assistant posts on its official website. Check BSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC has released recruitment notice for the 100 Post of Senior Scientist Assistant on its official website. Last date for submission of online application for these posts is 24 December 2022 on its official website - bssc.bihar.gov.in.

In a bid to apply for BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have specific educational qualification including M.Sc and others in the disciplines mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 :

Adv. No. 02/22

Important Date BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 December 2022

Vacancy Details BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Senior Scientist Assistant-100

Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics)-03

Senior Scientific Assistant (Firearms) -27

Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo) -02

Senior Scientific Assistant (Cyber)-13

Senior Scientific Assistant (General Chemical)-02

Scientific Assistant (Toxicology)-14

Senior Scientific Assistant (Explosives)- 05

Senior Scientific Assistant (Narcotics) -06

Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology)-13

Senior Scientific Assistant (Serum) -03

Senior Scientific Assistant (DNA) -02

Senior Scientific Assistant (Polygraphy)- 04

Senior Scientific Assistant (Narco, Analysis)-06

Eligibility Criteria BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have M.Sc./M.Tech / B.tec concerned disciplines in accordance with the posts. You are advised to go through the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Download: BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification

Go to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission i.e- bssc.bih.nic.in. Visit to the Notice Board Section available on the home page. Click on the link " Click Here to View Important Notice and Detailed Advertisement( Adv. No. 02/22, Senior Scientist Assistant" available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification2 on your screen. You can take Print Out of the BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification for future use.

BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply BSSC SSA Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-bssc.bihar.gov.in on or before 24 December 2022.