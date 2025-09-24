CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
BSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 24, 2025

BSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 is released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission for 432 vacancies. Check out the Bihar SSSC Stenographer 2025 Syllabus for all subjects- General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability.

BSSC Stenographer Syllabus

Bihar SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the BSSC Stenographer Syllabus along with the official notification. The commission prescribed it to shortlist eligible candidates for 432 Stenographer/StenoTypist GradeIII vacancies. Being acquainted with BSSC Stenographer Syllabus and exam pattern 2025, candidates can formulate an effective strategy for exam preparation. Hence, here we have provided the latest Bihar Stenographer syllabus and exam pattern for all subjects to help you escalate your preparation in the right direction and ace the exam with flying colours.

BSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. The registration process will begin on September 25 and conclude on November 5. Along with the release of BSSC Stenographer Notification, the Commission has announced the syllabus and exam pattern.

Bihar Stenographer Syllabus covers various subjects and topics to help candidates prepare effectively. It is important to understand the syllabus in detail in order to devise a solid preparation strategy. The detailed syllabus includes subjects such as General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post

Stenographer

Selection Process

Written Exam + Practical Test

Total Marks

600

Total Questions

150

Duration

2 Hours 15 Minutes

Practical Test

Hindi typing and shorthand

BSSC Stenographer Selection Process

As per the official notification, the selection process includes four stages. Candidates need to clear all stages to get shortlisted for 432 Stenographer/StenoTypist GradeIII posts.

Stage 1: Written examination

Stage 2: Practical stenography and typing test

Stage 3: Document verification

Stage 4: Medical examination

Bihar Stenographer Syllabus 2025 PDF

The direct link to download BSSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF is provided below for your convenience. It covers all the topics which can be asked in the exam.

BSSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF Download

BSSC Stenographer Syllabus in Hindi

BSSC announced the Bihar Stenographer Syllabus in Hindi in the official notification. Take a look at the snippet shared below to know BSSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern in Hindi.

BSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

BSSC Stenographer syllabus is designed to assess candidates on a wide range of subjects essential for the role. It includes topics from General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Mental Ability. A special emphasis is placed on Bihar-specific knowledge in History, Geography, and Economy. Understanding the detailed syllabus helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and focus on high-priority areas.

Subject

Topics Covered

General Studies

  • Indian History and History of Bihar

  •  Indian Polity and Economy (with Bihar specific focus)

  •  Rivers and Geography of India (especially Bihar)

  •  Indian National Movement and Bihar’s contribution

General Science & Mathematics

General Science:

  •  Physics

  •  Chemistry

  •  Biology

  •  Environmental Studies


Mathematics:

  •  Statistics

  •  Vectors

  •  Differentiation & Integrals

  •  Sets

  •  Quadratic Equations

  •  Logarithms

  •  Probability

  •  Trigonometry

  •  Matrices

  •  Conic Sections

  •  Sequences & Series

  •  Three-Dimensional Geometry

Comprehension, Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability

Comprehension:

Reading passages with questions & answers


Logical Reasoning:

  •  Series

  •  Puzzles

  •  Coding Decoding

  •  Statements & Assumptions

  •  Seating Arrangements

  •  Venn Diagrams


Mental Ability:

  •  Visualization

  •  Observation

  •  Arithmetic Reasoning

  •  Problem Solving

  •  Similarities & Differences

  •  Decision Making

Bihar Stenographer Exam Pattern 2025

BSSC Stenographer is divided into 3 parts: Part A, B and C. Each part consists of 50 objective-type questions carrying 4 marks each. The total duration of the exam is 2 hours and 15 minutes. Check the BSSC Stenographer Exam Pattern in the table below:

Part

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

Part A

General Knowledge

50

200

2 Hrs 15 Min

Part B

General Science & Maths

50

200

Part C

Reasoning, Logic, Comprehension & Mental Ability

50

200

Total

  

150

600

