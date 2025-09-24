BSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

Bihar SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the BSSC Stenographer Syllabus along with the official notification. The commission prescribed it to shortlist eligible candidates for 432 Stenographer/StenoTypist GradeIII vacancies. Being acquainted with BSSC Stenographer Syllabus and exam pattern 2025, candidates can formulate an effective strategy for exam preparation. Hence, here we have provided the latest Bihar Stenographer syllabus and exam pattern for all subjects to help you escalate your preparation in the right direction and ace the exam with flying colours. BSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. The registration process will begin on September 25 and conclude on November 5. Along with the release of BSSC Stenographer Notification, the Commission has announced the syllabus and exam pattern.

Bihar Stenographer Syllabus covers various subjects and topics to help candidates prepare effectively. It is important to understand the syllabus in detail in order to devise a solid preparation strategy. The detailed syllabus includes subjects such as General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability. Bihar SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Overview Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Post Stenographer Selection Process Written Exam + Practical Test Total Marks 600 Total Questions 150 Duration 2 Hours 15 Minutes Practical Test Hindi typing and shorthand BSSC Stenographer Selection Process As per the official notification, the selection process includes four stages. Candidates need to clear all stages to get shortlisted for 432 Stenographer/StenoTypist GradeIII posts.

Stage 1: Written examination Stage 2: Practical stenography and typing test Stage 3: Document verification Stage 4: Medical examination Bihar Stenographer Syllabus 2025 PDF The direct link to download BSSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF is provided below for your convenience. It covers all the topics which can be asked in the exam. BSSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF Download BSSC Stenographer Syllabus in Hindi BSSC announced the Bihar Stenographer Syllabus in Hindi in the official notification. Take a look at the snippet shared below to know BSSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern in Hindi. BSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise BSSC Stenographer syllabus is designed to assess candidates on a wide range of subjects essential for the role. It includes topics from General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, Comprehension, Logical Reasoning, and Mental Ability. A special emphasis is placed on Bihar-specific knowledge in History, Geography, and Economy. Understanding the detailed syllabus helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and focus on high-priority areas.

Subject Topics Covered General Studies Indian History and History of Bihar

Indian Polity and Economy (with Bihar specific focus)

Rivers and Geography of India (especially Bihar)

Indian National Movement and Bihar’s contribution General Science & Mathematics General Science: Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Environmental Studies

Mathematics: Statistics

Vectors

Differentiation & Integrals

Sets

Quadratic Equations

Logarithms

Probability

Trigonometry

Matrices

Conic Sections

Sequences & Series

Three-Dimensional Geometry Comprehension, Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability Comprehension: Reading passages with questions & answers

Logical Reasoning: Series

Puzzles

Coding Decoding

Statements & Assumptions

Seating Arrangements

Venn Diagrams

Mental Ability: Visualization

Observation

Arithmetic Reasoning

Problem Solving

Similarities & Differences

Decision Making