BTEUP Result for Odd Semester 2023 Declared at bteup.ac.in, Check Sem 1, 3 and 5 Scorecard Here

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: The officials have released the result for UP BTE semester exam held in February 2023. Candidates can check the BTEUP results online at bteup.ac.in. Get direct link here

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh has finally announced the December odd semester result. Candidates can check their BTEUP result for odd semester in online mode at bteup.ac.in. The BTEUP result has been announced for semester 1, 3 and 5 that was conducted in February 2023. Candidates have to use their roll numbers and other details to download their BTE UP results. The officials have also provided the facility of rechecking of result. In case, a candidate is not satisfied with their marks, then they can apply for rechecking at the official website.

BTE UP Result for Odd Semester - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023?

The officials has released the odd semester result for exams conducted from February 6 to 26, 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can go through the steps to know how to download UP BTE result for odd semester:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bteup.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on view result of odd semester december - 2022

Step 5: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 6: Enter the required credentials, the marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and save it for future references

What Details Will Be Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2023 for Odd Semester?

After downloading the result, candidates must check all details mentioned on the BTE UP results 2023 for odd semester carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the exam conducting authorities on time for redressal. It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on it:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Semester appeared for

College name

Registration number

Marks secured

Passing Marks

Qualifying status

