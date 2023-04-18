UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Updates: Check Past Year’s UPMSP Result Date, Steps To Check Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP will announce the result for classes 10th and 12th soon in online mode. Students can check it at the official websites: results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Here, check past year’s date on which UP board class 10th, 12th result was declared.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the result for UP board exams by April. As per some media reports, it is expected that the result can be announced by April 27, 2023, however there has been no official update regarding the same. Students can check their UP board classes 10th, 12th result at these websites: upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. They have to use their roll and date of birth to download the UPMSP result.

The UP Board 10th, 12th exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 and February 16 to March 4, respectively. About 58 lakh students have registered for the board exams this year. Last year the UP board result was declared on June 18, 2022. A total of 25,20,734 students appeared in the class 10th exam whereas, a total of 22,37,578 students appeared in the UP Board 12th exam.

Past Year’s UPMSP Result Date

In the last two years, due to COVID-19, the academic session was delayed therefore, in 2021 and 2020 the result was released in June and July. However, before COVID, the board used to announce the result by April or May. Therefore, this year too it is expected that UPMSP will follow the same pattern, as the exam were concluded on time. Check last few year’s result date below:

Years Class 10th Dates Class 12th Dates 2023 To be released To be released 2022 June 18 June 18 2021 July 31 July 31 2020 June 27 June 27 2019 April 27 April 27 2018 June 9 April 29

Where To Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

It is expected that class 10th and 12 for the UP board result are likely to be released in the third week of April. To check UPMSP result for classes 10th, 12th, students have to visit the official website. They can check below the list of websites to check UP board result 2023:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

When To Check UPMSP Result for Classes 10th, 12th?

As of now, no official update has been released regarding the UP board result 2023 date and time. Recently, on Twitter, UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla wrote that some information about UP Board result 2023 which is circulating in the media is a rumour and incorrect. Hence, he has advised students and parents to beware of such false and misleading information. However, recently there has been media updates that result can be announced by April 27.

How To Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students are advised to go to the websites mentioned above for checking the Uttar Pradesh 10th result in online mode today. Students can check the result by visiting the official website. The detailed steps to check UP Board for class 2th in online mode is given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find UP Board result link

Step 3: Click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: On the next page, click on UP Board result

Step 5: In the login window, enter roll number

Step 6: Submit it and the result will be displayed on the screen

Also Read -