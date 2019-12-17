BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Counseling Dates 2019 Announced @btsc.bih.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Counseling Dates 2019 Download: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) announced the Counseling Dates for Specialist & Medical Officer Posts. Now all candidates who have applied for the BTSC Bihar Medical Officer and Specialist Posts can check their Counseling Dates and other updates on official website of Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) - btsc.bih.nic.in.

The Counseling for the BTSC Bihar Medical Officer and Specialist Posts will be conducted from 18 December 2019 in two innings daily. The Counseling will be continue till 01 January 2020 at the venue mentioned in the short notification. Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the schedule according to their Roll Number and the discipline for which they have applied.

Candidates should note that they will have to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification. Document Verification is essential for the counseling process and they should check the details of the documents to carry for the DV and Counseling round.

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) had released the recruitment drive for the total 6437 vacancies for Specialist and Medical Officer Posts under advertisement no-03/2019-16/2019. Out of total 6437 posts, there are 2425 Medical Officer and 4012 Specialist Medical Officer Posts.

BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Counseling Dates 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://btsc.bih.nic.in/.

Go to the Circulars/Notice section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Counseling Dates 2019 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the details of the Schedule for the same.

Take Print Out of your Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) for latest updates regarding the Specialist & Medical Officer Posts Selection Process. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.