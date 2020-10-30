BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 3270 Ayush MO and Other Posts, Apply Online @pariksha.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has extended the last date of application for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Ayush Physician (Ayurvedic),Homeopathic Medical Officer, Ayush Physician (Homeopathic), Unani Medical Officer and Ayush Physician (Unani). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BTSC Bihar Ayush Recruitment 2020 on official website www.pariksha.nic.in on or before 20 November 2020.

A total of 3270 vacancies are available under BTSC MO Recruitment 2020. Candidates holding the requisite qualification have the golden chance to grab this opportunity.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 20 November 2020

BTSC Bihar Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies- 3270 Posts

Ayurvedic Medical Officer - 1520 Posts

Ayush Physician (Ayurvedic) - 126 Posts

Homeopathic Medical Officer - 896 Posts

Ayush Physician (Homeopathic) -76 Posts

Unani Medical Officer - 622

Ayush Physician (Unani) - 50

Eligibility Criteria for Ayush MO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Ayurvedic Medical Officer - BAMS from a recognized university

Ayush Physician (Ayurvedic) - BHMS from a recognized university

Homeopathic Medical Officer - BHMS from a recognized university

Ayush Physician (Homeopathic) -BAMS from a recognized university

Unani Medical Officer - BUMS from a recognized university

Ayush Physician (Unani) - BUMS from a recognized university

Age Limit:

UR - 37 Years

SC/ST - 42 Years

OBC/BC - 40 Years

For more details, click on below notification link.

How to apply for BTSC Bihar Specialist & MO Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on official website of BTSC on or before20 November 2020.

BTSC Recruitment Notification PDF

Last Date Extension Notice

Online Application

Application Fee: