BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 9230 Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary And Other Details

BTSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for the 9230 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts on its official website. The registration process for these Junior Engineer (Civil) posts started on May 22 and will conclude on June 21, 2023 at the official website-https://btsc.bih.nic.in.
Under the recruitment drive launched by BTSC, a total of 9230 Junior Engineer (Civil) vacant seats will be filled. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Diploma in the concerned trade with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: May 22, 2023
Closing date of application: June 21, 2023
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer (Civil)-6,988
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: Salary / Pay Scale
JE Civil: PB-2, ₹9,300-34,800 and a grade pay of ₹4,600 (Pay Matrix Level 07)
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Diploma or equivalent degree in Civil Trade from any recognized board/institution.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: Maximum Age Limit (As on 01-08-2023)
General- 37 Years
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be based on multiple stages including a written examination (75% weightage) followed by an evaluation of the candidates’ experience (25% weightage). You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023 PDF
BTSC JE Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://btsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the concerned link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide all your credentials to the link.
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.