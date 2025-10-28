Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Calicut University Date Sheet 2025 Out at uoc.ac.in; Download UG and PG Exam Time Table PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 16:12 IST

Calicut University Exam Dates 2025: Calicut University declared the revised exam dates of 5th Semester exams on its website- uoc.ac.in. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the Calicut University Revised Exam Dates and other related details.

Calicut University Exam Dates 2025
Calicut University Exam Dates 2025: The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, has recently declared the revised exam dates for the regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations scheduled to be held in November 2025. The Calicut University exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website-uoc.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

Calicut University Datesheet 2025 PDF

As per the latest update, Calicut University has released the revised exam dates for the semester exams for UG and PG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the November 2025 semester exam can check the Calicut University semester exam dates on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in

Calicut University November 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

Steps to Download Calicut University Date Sheet PDF 

Candidates can download the NEP semester date sheet online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Calicut University semester date sheet 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Examination Schedule’.

Step 3: A new page will open, select your course and click on it 

Step 4: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

University of Calicut: Highlights

The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, is located in  Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.

Calicut University Highlights

University Name

Calicut University,

Established

1968

Calicut University Datesheet Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

