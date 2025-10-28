Calicut University Date Sheet 2025 Out at uoc.ac.in; Download UG and PG Exam Time Table PDF

Calicut University Exam Dates 2025: The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, has recently declared the revised exam dates for the regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations scheduled to be held in November 2025. The Calicut University exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website-uoc.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below. Calicut University Datesheet 2025 PDF As per the latest update, Calicut University has released the revised exam dates for the semester exams for UG and PG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the November 2025 semester exam can check the Calicut University semester exam dates on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in

Calicut University November 2025 Exam Dates PDF Click here Steps to Download Calicut University Date Sheet PDF Candidates can download the NEP semester date sheet online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Calicut University semester date sheet 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - uoc.ac.in Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Examination Schedule’. Step 3: A new page will open, select your course and click on it Step 4: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen. Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference University of Calicut: Highlights The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, is located in Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).